  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Advancement of monsoon over Andaman and Nicobar around May 16: IMD

Updated : May 13, 2020 03:07 PM IST

The onset date of monsoon over Kerala is June 1, which marks the commencement of the four-month long rainfall season in the country.
For the national capital, the new normal onset date for monsoon has been revised from June 23 to June 27.
Advancement of monsoon over Andaman and Nicobar around May 16: IMD

You May Also Like

Maruti Suzuki Q4FY20 net profit falls 28% YoY to Rs 1,291.7 crore, sales volume dips 16%

Maruti Suzuki Q4FY20 net profit falls 28% YoY to Rs 1,291.7 crore, sales volume dips 16%

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4FY20 profit dips 10% YoY to Rs 1,266.6 crore; COVID-19 provisions at Rs 650 crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4FY20 profit dips 10% YoY to Rs 1,266.6 crore; COVID-19 provisions at Rs 650 crore

CAPF canteens to sell only indigenous products from June 1, says Amit Shah

CAPF canteens to sell only indigenous products from June 1, says Amit Shah

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement