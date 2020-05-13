Economy Advancement of monsoon over Andaman and Nicobar around May 16: IMD Updated : May 13, 2020 03:07 PM IST The onset date of monsoon over Kerala is June 1, which marks the commencement of the four-month long rainfall season in the country. For the national capital, the new normal onset date for monsoon has been revised from June 23 to June 27. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365