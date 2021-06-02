Additional 108 million workers pushed into poverty due to COVID-19: UN report Updated : June 02, 2021 20:52:29 IST Over 200 million people globally are likely to become unemployed in 2022, the UN report said The fall in employment and hours worked has translated into a sharp drop in labour income and a corresponding rise in poverty. Published : June 02, 2021 08:52 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply