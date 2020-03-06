  • SENSEX
ADB says global GDP may lose $77-347 billion due to coronavirus

Updated : March 06, 2020 05:05 PM IST

Coronavirus outbreak may impact developing Asian economies through numerous channels, including sharp declines in domestic demand, trade and production linkages, supply disruptions, and health effects, ADB said.
China would account for $103 billion of those losses, or 0.8 percent of its GDP. The rest of developing Asia would lose $22 billion, or 0.2 percent of its GDP.
ADB said the analysis is meant to provide guidance for governments as they consider appropriate responses.
