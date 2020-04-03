  • SENSEX
ADB expects India's economic growth to slow down to 4% in FY21 on global pandemic

Updated : April 03, 2020 10:29 AM IST

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth in India is forecast to slow further to 4 percent in FY21 before strengthening to 6.2 percent in the next fiscal.
Growth in India will remain subdued after the country suffered a sharp slowdown last year, from 6.1 percent in fiscal 2019 to 5 percent, as a credit crunch that originated in the non-banking financial sector severely hampered bank lending.
