ADB expects India's economic growth to slow down to 4% in FY21 on global pandemic
Updated : April 03, 2020 10:29 AM IST
Gross domestic product (GDP) growth in India is forecast to slow further to 4 percent in FY21 before strengthening to 6.2 percent in the next fiscal.
Growth in India will remain subdued after the country suffered a sharp slowdown last year, from 6.1 percent in fiscal 2019 to 5 percent, as a credit crunch that originated in the non-banking financial sector severely hampered bank lending.