ADB cuts growth views for China, developing Asia as trade war bites
Updated : December 11, 2019 01:15 PM IST
The bank trimmed its growth forecast for developing Asia to 5.2 percent in 2019 and 2020 from 5.4 percent and 5.5 percent previously.
The ADB also lowered its forecast for India for fiscal years 2019 and 2020 to 5.1 percent and 6.5 percent, from its September estimates of 6.5 percent and 7.2 percent
