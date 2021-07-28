Adani Enterprises gets land in Noida for data centre billed to be 'one of the largest' in country

Adani Enterprises has been allotted over 34,000 square metre land in Noida for setting up a data centre with an investment of around Rs 2,400 crore, the Noida Authority said on Wednesday.

The land has been allotted in the commercial Sector 62 of the city and the project is expected to generate employment for 1,350 people, the authority said in a statement.

Noida is one of the several locations where Adani Enterprises is establishing data centres across the country, the Adani Group told PTI. The Adani Group said it has procured land in Noida to establish "one of the largest data centres" in the country.

"As part of the Uttar Pradesh government's objective to encourage investment in the state in information technology (IT) and information technology-enabled services (ITES), and spur employment, two land plots have been allotted this week," the Noida Authority said.

"Adani Enterprises has been allotted 34,275 sq metre land in Sector 62 where it will develop a world-class data centre with an estimated investment of Rs 2,400 crore. The project would generate 1,350 employment opportunities and fetch a revenue of Rs 103.41 crore to the Noida Authority," it added.

The other land plot measuring 16,350 sq metre has been allotted to MAQ India in Sector 145 for its IT projects where the company is expected to invest Rs 250 crore and generate employment for around 2,500 people, the authority said. Land allotment to MAQ India will fetch the authority a revenue of Rs 33.90 crore, according to the statement.

In a statement, the Adani Group said, "This (Noida) is one of the several locations across India that we see having significant potential for establishing Data Centres as we build out 400 to 500 MW of Data Centre capacity over the next five years."

"Our position as the largest renewable power player in the country, as well as our access to several undersea cables across the Indian coastline through our port locations, puts us in a strong position in one of the most happening data centre markets in the world, it stated.