Economy
Accident rate drops in eight states, UTs after new Motor Vehicles Act implementation
Updated : November 21, 2019 05:13 PM IST
The accident rate has fallen in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Puducherry and Chandigarh.
The ministry is getting ready to implement 50 more provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 in the coming months.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more