Accident rate drops in eight states, UTs after new Motor Vehicles Act implementation

There has been a drop in road fatalities in eight states after the implementation of the new Motor Vehicles Act, Road Minister Nitin Gadkari informed Lok Sabha in a written reply today.

These states and union territories are Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Puducherry and Chandigarh. The largest drop was seen in Chandigarh where the road fatalities decreased to 2 in October from 8 in the same month last year, registering a drop of 75 percent. In Puducherry, fatalities reduced by 31 percent on-year to 9 from 13 last year.

on-year to 314.

However, there was a rise of fatalities in Chhattisgarh where the count rose from 293 to 305.

The ministry also informed the lower house that it has not received any information from any state that they are not implementing the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Introduced for the first time in Lok Sabha in August 2016, the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill was finally passed by Rajya Sabha in the second attempt this year. The act has introduced amendments to Motor Vehicle Act 1988 and has a variety of provisions such as new definitions of aggregator, community service, driver refresher training course, and enhanced penalty for driving without licence from a fine of up to Rs 500 to Rs 5,000 and for speeding from fine up to Rs 400 to Rs 1000.