#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Business

Abhijit Banerjee for bringing government stake in PSBs below 51%

Updated : October 22, 2019 07:08 PM IST

Reducing government equity in public sector banks under 51 percent takes them out of the CVC's purview
Banerjee also attempted to dispel the impression that he is a critic of the Narendra Modi government
Abhijit Banerjee for bringing government stake in PSBs below 51%
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 profit jumps 51% to Rs 1,724.5 cr, shares weak as NPAs rise marginally

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 profit jumps 51% to Rs 1,724.5 cr, shares weak as NPAs rise marginally

Benelli launches Imperiale 400 in India at Rs 1.69 lakh

Benelli launches Imperiale 400 in India at Rs 1.69 lakh

Top stock ideas by CLSA in pharma sector after Q1 results

Top stock ideas by CLSA in pharma sector after Q1 results

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV