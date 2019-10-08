Aarey “forest” has fired-up Mumbai’s poll scene

In a relief for green crusaders in India’s commercial capital, Mumbai, the Supreme Court, on October 7, ordered a status quo in the Aarey tree-felling case and directed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Maharashtra government not to cut down any more trees for a controversial metro car shed project till the next hearing on October 21.

The same day, October 21, as Aarey’s fate will be decided by the Supreme Court, the people of Mumbai will go to vote for the government that will take forward the decision over the next five years.

Assembly elections for the state of Maharashtra are scheduled on October 21, 2019. Mumbai and the adjoining region sends 36 legislators in the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly. The contest is mainly between the Bharatiya Janta Party-Shiv Sena alliance and the Indian National Congress-Nationalist Congress Party alliance.

The Aarey issue has provided fodder to incumbent BJP’s political rivals and has fired up the poll-scene dividing the metropolis in two camps. On one side are the state government, BJP supporters and the Mumbai film industry’s influential actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, who express support to the metro project. On the other side, that is supporting environment activists, are BJP’s ally Shiv Sena and rivals Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Aam Aadmi Party, thousands of citizens objecting to the felling of trees and three dozen citizens groups. The leader of the Shiv Sena youth wing, Aaditya Thackeray has been vocally against the metro project’s actions in Aarey.

The urgent hearing by the Supreme Court followed a series of protests starting on the night of October 4 when the Mumbai civic authorities started cutting trees on a large scale at Aarey colony. This was just a few hours after the Bombay High Court dismissed four pleas that were opposing the authority’s decision to cut 2,646 trees in Aarey Milk Colony, for the metro project. The Bombay High Court had directed the petitioners to approach the apex court and the National Green Tribunal for respite.

At the apex court, observing that it “appeared Aarey was a forest at some point of time”, the court asked the state to submit a status report on the number of trees felled so far and the afforestation by the authorities. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court on behalf of the Maharashtra government, “What is required to be cut has been cut. No further cutting of trees is required.”

The state government interpreted the court order as “status quo” only for the cutting of trees; it said construction of metro car shed can be carried out at the area cleared at Aarey. “There is no status quo on construction on the 33 hectares of Aarey land that has been cleared,” said Maharashtra government’s lawyer Nishant Katneshwarkar.

The issue has been simmering since 2015 when the metro project was first announced at the site but it gathered momentum over the last one year, with common citizens and students also joining in, following various orders issued by the state, civic body, tree authority, judicial and quasi-judicial bodies like the NGT on the fate of one of the prominent green patches of urban Mumbai.

Citizens assembled to protest at Aarey after authorities began cutting trees just a few hours after the Bombay High Court dismissed four pleas that were opposing the authority’s decision to cut 2,646 trees. Photo from Aarey Group.

The Aarey Milk Colony, an erstwhile government dairy farm, sprawls over 1,300 hectares in the city’s suburbs and is Mumbai’s second-largest green cover after the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. In the midst of urban Mumbai’s western suburbs, the green patch has been identified for a metro car-shed for the Mumbai Metro Rail Corridor line which will run between south and north Mumbai.

The swift move to fell trees at Aarey at night on October 4, prompted citizen campaigners to rush to the heavily guarded site. Many were detained and arrested by the police.

The entire incident evoked strong emotions across the country with many condemning the government’s move to fell the trees.

Several celebrities from the film industry in Mumbai also expressed their displeasure and anger on social media. However, the actors themselves came under attack alleging that Film City in Mumbai, an integrated film studio, is also on land from Aarey.

The Rs. nine billion (Rs. 900 crore) car-shed for the under-construction Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro Line above the ground will control metro operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the project on September 7, 2019.

“The car shed will gradually open up the entire Aarey for construction which will be a disaster for Mumbai. A large part of the Aarey Milk colony has already been encroached upon,” Rohit Joshi, an environment activist, told Mongabay-India. Joshi is part of the Aarey Conservation Group (ACG), which has been spearheading the Save Aarey campaign since 2015.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (MMRCL) has earmarked 33 hectares, around 2.3 percent of the Aarey Colony land for the car shed which will require cutting of over 2,700 trees, as per the government.

The state estimates that over 7.5 million people travel in Mumbai’s suburban trains daily and the upcoming metro will serve as many passengers as suburban rails by 2034 easing the pressure off from the world’s most congested railways. The MMRCL claims significant afforestation has already been done in compensation for the trees cut. However, activists have been stressing that saplings can’t make up for the grown trees that are cut.

Amrita Bhattacharya, an activist with the Aarey Conservation Group, says, “rich biodiversity like Aarey takes hundreds of years to build up and cannot be re-planted overnight. Metro shed can’t be built at the cost of Mumbai’s largest natural air purifier.”

A leopard walks on a path used by locals in Aarey. Photo by Sunny Patil.

Activist Zoru Bhathena meanwhile is fighting to save the floodplain of the Mithi river that will be impacted by the construction at Aarey. Bhatena’s petition prompted the Supreme Court to seek status report of Mithi and the state’s measures to avoid a repeat of 2005.

“Mumbai had seen a deluge in 2005 with massive destruction. Aarey’s further destruction may lead to more such episodes,” said Bhathena. Floodplains, the flat land along the river, provides the space for rivers to spread their waters.

According to a list submitted to the IUCN last month, the area has more than 290 wild species of flora and fauna, such as leopard and rusty-spotted cats (classified as vulnerable).

In 2017, Maharashtra had approved Mumbai’s development plan wherein the land classification of 147 hectares in Aarey Milk Colony (34 hectares for metro car shed and 113 ha for a zoo) was changed from no-development zone to development zone. The HC upheld the state’s decision when the activists challenged it.

New species of scorpions and spiders discovered here. Two are even named after the colony – Heterophrictus aareyeneis (tarantula) and Lychas aareyensis (scorpion).

Tribals face displacement and loss of livelihood

Aarey is home to over 3,500 families of Warli adivasis and other tribal groups spread over 27 hamlets. Many of them face displacement now.

Prajapurpada hamlet near Birsa Munda Chowk that comes within the impacted area in Aarey, for instance, has seen 70 of over 80 families shifted to outside Aarey in a Slum Rehabilitation Authority building by the metro authorities. The remaining ten have survived the axe as they don’t fall in the project area.

“We stayed in Prajapurpada for generations and grew vegetables for livelihood. My house survived but the patch of the farm has gone so have the medicinal trees,” Asha Bhoye, a member of the local tribal community, told Mongabay-India.

Her husband Kishan Bhoye lost his tea-pan shop to the upcoming depot. “The government offered another shop but it was at such a cramped place that I refused,” Bhoye said.

He emphasised that most Prajapada families had applied for their land rights under the Forest Rights Act 2006 a decade ago but their claim was pending.