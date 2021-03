The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Wednesday against the central government’s move that gives overarching power to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) by redefining his role and power in lawmaking.

The protest will see Delhi ministers and AAP legislators and councillors against the Centre’s bill that was introduced in Lok Sabha — where the government has a comfortable majority — on Monday. News agency PTI reported that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal might also take part in the protest.

So what is this contentious bill, which has triggered another protest in Delhi — already witnessing a massive protest by farmers for the last few months.

The Bill

According to the government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, introduced by union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy, the Delhi government will have to take the opinion of the Centre-appointed L-G before any executive action, which is making any law in the Legislative Assembly.

The bill says the "government" in Delhi will mean the LG in the context of all legislation passed. "The bill will promote harmonious relations between the legislature and executive, and further define the responsibilities of the elected government and the lieutenant governor, in line with the constitutional scheme of governance of National Capital Territory of Delhi, as interpreted by the Hon’ble Supreme Court," read a statement of objects and reasons, attached with the draft.

Why the protest

The AAP government in Delhi claims that the bill is "unconstitutional", with chief minister Kejriwal accusing the BJP-led Centre of “drastically curtailing” the powers of the elected government.