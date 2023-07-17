CNBC TV18
India's festive sale season starts with Aadi offers in one of the biggest states

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 17, 2023 12:18:56 PM IST (Updated)

Aadi Masam, or Aadi, is considered to be an auspicious month in Tamil Nadu as the Dakshinayana Punyakalam, the Southward journey of the sun, begins this month.

Tamil Nadu’s annual Aadi sale has started picking up as the auspicious month of Aadi Masam, the first month of the year as per Tamil Calendar, begins today. People are shopping at textile stores and other outlets, thanks to the heavy discounts offered by retail outlets of top brands.

Aadi Masam, or Aadi, is considered to be an auspicious month in Tamil Nadu as the Dakshinayana Punyakalam, the Southward journey of the sun, begins this month.
Here’s a look at the best offers and discounts from the top sellers on this Aadi Masam.
Malabar Gold
Leading jewellery maker Malabar Gold is offering exciting offers and gifts. During the Aadi Masam, all customers will get a free silver coin gift with every purchase they make.
Further, Malabar Gold is also offering wastage charges starting at just 3.9 percent. The offers are valid till August 17.
Chennai Silk
Chennai Silk is offering up to 50 percent discount on fancy sarees, silk clothing, kids' clothing, men’s clothing, casuals and more. Buyers can get 5 percent, 10 percent, 15 percent, 25 percent and even up to 50 percent off on hundreds of items.
James & Co
Leading electronics retailer in Tamil Nadu, James & Co is offering up to 50 percent off on appliances, including television sets, refrigerators, ACs, washing machines and more. Additionally, buyers will get a free Boat smartwatch on the purchase of any mobile phone, free Boat ear pods on the purchase of any laptop, a free vacuum cleaner on the purchase of AC, and a free soundbar on the purchase of any UHD TV.
ALSO READ | Tomatoes to cost Rs 80 per kg after Centre intervenes to provide relief — Check list of cities
GRT Jewellers
GRT Jewellers, a leading gold and silver Jewellery brand, is offering gifts to customers for each and every purchase they make during the Aadi Masam. Further, the jewellery maker is offering Rs 50 extra per gram of old gold for customers who are exchanging their jewellery.
Also, on online purchases of jewellery, GRT Jewellers is offering 20 percent off on VA of Gold Jewellery, 20 percent off on diamond value and 15 percent off on MRP of silver jewellery.
Pothys
The leading textile retailer, Pothys is offering heavy discounts of 5 to 50 percent on all in-store products.
On online shopping from the official website,  customers can get up to 20 percent off on all products.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Jul 17, 2023 12:09 PM IST
