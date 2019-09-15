Business
Aadhaar compulsory for new dealers from January
Updated : September 15, 2019 03:46 PM IST
Verification of Aadhaar would be compulsory for new dealers from January 2020 to curb malpractices in paying goods and services tax, said GST Network's group of ministers' chairman Sushil Kumar Modi.
The GST Network has also decided to complete online refunding from September 24 from the central GST or the state GST.
The next GST Council meeting will be held at Panaji in Goa on September 20.
