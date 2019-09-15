Business

Aadhaar compulsory for new dealers from January

Updated : September 15, 2019 03:46 PM IST

Verification of Aadhaar would be compulsory for new dealers from January 2020 to curb malpractices in paying goods and services tax, said GST Network's group of ministers' chairman Sushil Kumar Modi.

The GST Network has also decided to complete online refunding from September 24 from the central GST or the state GST.