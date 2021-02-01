Economy AAA for the budget – A for boldness, A for transparency & A for restraint Updated : February 01, 2021 07:06 PM IST The budget goes where no previous one has gone before: it has announced it will privatize two public sector banks. The government has rightly brought extra-budgetary borrowing into the budget. Quite contrary to previous budgets, the government is assuming that tax revenues will grow at the same pace as the nominal GDP, around 14.4 percent. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply