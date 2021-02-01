Insurance Partner
AAA for the budget – A for boldness, A for transparency & A for restraint 

Updated : February 01, 2021 07:06 PM IST

The budget goes where no previous one has gone before: it has announced it will privatize two public sector banks.
The government has rightly brought extra-budgetary borrowing into the budget.
Quite contrary to previous budgets, the government is assuming that tax revenues will grow at the same pace as the nominal GDP, around 14.4 percent.
