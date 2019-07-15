cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Economy
Economy

A year on, plastic waste returns to UP despite ban

Updated : July 15, 2019 05:35 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh has banned plastic carry bags and single-use plastic cutlery three times in the past four years but has failed to implement the ban effectively so far.
The easy availability of plastic bags and cutlery in U.P., despite the ban, indicates that these products are either being produced in the state or being transported from outside.
Lack of a proper disposal and segregation mechanism, poor enforcement of rules and continued consumer demand is leading to the mounting plastic waste.
A year on, plastic waste returns to UP despite ban
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher; Infosys surges 7%, Sun Pharma up 3%

Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher; Infosys surges 7%, Sun Pharma up 3%

Microsoft Word for Android crosses '1 billion installs' mark

Microsoft Word for Android crosses '1 billion installs' mark

GTPL Hathway shares rise 73% in 3 days on better-than expected Q1 results

GTPL Hathway shares rise 73% in 3 days on better-than expected Q1 results

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV