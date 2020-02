A look back at some of our biggest and best stories from this week. In case you missed them, here's a recap:

AGR crisis: Telcos cannot manipulate govt for bailout, says DoT

The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues continue to haunt telecom companies, as the Department of Telecom (DoT) officials have firmly stated that firms “cannot manipulate the government for a bailout and relief measures will be contingent on balance payment of dues by the companies”.

Vodafone Idea writes to govt to seek relief on AGR issue

Indian telecom major Vodafone-Idea has written to the Telecom Ministry, Finance Ministry and NITI Aayog to seek support from the government on payment of AGR dues. Till date, the company has paid Rs 3,500 crore as against Rs 56,709 crore It owes to the government as AGR dues.

Vodafone Idea says not in sound financial state; can meet liabilities only with govt support

Troubled Vodafone Idea has written to the telecom department expressing its inability to pay full AGR dues unless the government takes urgent measures, including allowing staggered payment, reduction in levies and implementation of floor prices in the crisis-ridden sector.

FM raps PSU banks, says branch-level officials aren't aware of govt schemes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has pulled up public sector banks over the issue of credit disbursal. Speaking at a meeting with PSU bank chiefs, the FM asked them to step up action to push credit as at the branch level, many bank officials are not aware of government schemes. The FM also said that unknowingly there has been a big shift from branch-level connect with customers to the use of data analytics on customers.

Centre sends out lakhs of GST recovery notices to taxpayers pan-India

In a bid to shore up GST collections and recover pending dues, the Centre has sent out several lakhs of recovery notices to taxpayers, sources said. These notices are under various sections including violations, claiming of excess credits and delayed payment. A massive data analytics drive has helped the government calculate these dues which are legally pending to be cleared by the taxpayers, the sources added.

Companies rushing to declare dividend post removal of DDT

Post budget 2020 announcement related to obliterate Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) on dividends and taxable in the hands of recipients, companies have aggressively started announcing dividends. In the last month, over 100 companies have declared dividends either interim or final. Most of these companies have high promoter shareholding. Up to 68 percent of these companies have promoter holding of over 50 percent, 21 percent have between 40-50 percent and balance companies have promoter holding in the range of 20 percent to 40 percent.

Donald Trump says India, US finalize defence deals worth $3 billion

India and the US on Tuesday finalized defence deals worth $3 billion, and signed three MoUs, including one in the energy sector, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the two countries have decided to take Indo-US ties to comprehensive global partnership level.

Donald Trump meets Mukesh Ambani, Chandrasekaran, others; invites India Inc to invest in US

US President Donald Trump invited India Inc to invest "billions" of dollars in the US to reap the benefit of tax and regulation cuts that his administrations has implemented. On Tuesday, the second and final day of his visit, Trump interacted with top honchos of India Inc including RIL's Mukesh Ambani, Aditya Birla Group's Kumar Mangalam Birla and Tata Group's N. Chandrasekaran amongst others at the business round table event organised at the US Embassy here.

PM Modi is a 'very tough' negotiator, says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced that India and the US are in discussion for a "fantastic" trade agreement. Terming that the proposed agreement will be among the biggest ever made, he said: "Over the course of my visit, Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and I will also discuss our efforts to expand the economic ties between our two countries."

Mukesh Ambani, Satya Nadella chat: India has potential to become a premier digital society

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday said India is at the cusp of becoming a “premier digital society”, and will be among the top three economies of the world. In conversation with Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella at the Future Decoded CEO Summit, Ambani said the big change driving this transformation is the deepening of mobile networks that are working at a much faster pace than before.

Axis Bank names Puneet Sharma as chief financial officer, effective March 6