Vijay Mallya offers banks their money, again

“I haven’t borrowed any money from the Enforcement Directorate. In fact, I did not borrow any money myself from the banks, Kingfisher Airlines did. I’m willing to honour my guarantee and pay them in full. I do not want any discount on the principal and the hangover of loss of public money. So many companies are now changing hands with significant haircuts being taken by banks. I don’t want any haircut, I want them to take their money in full," Mallya told CNBC-TV18.

PM-KISAN scheme: Southern states claim saturation in a year

One year into the government’s flagship farmer benefit scheme PM-KISAN, and 8.4 crore farmers enrolled, states are already claiming saturation. Five southern states— Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana have all claimed that almost all eligible beneficiaries have already been enrolled in the scheme.

Cheap money policy at a time of costly food and widening fiscal gap

High inflation at a time of contracting growth cannot last and so one may argue the Reserve Bank needn’t worry much. But the coexistence of the two even for a quarter or two can seriously reduce options to spur growth and what’s worse, endanger financial stability, writes Latha Venkatesh.

Infosys' Salil Parekh explains how cloud ecosystems are being built across the globe on Indian model

Infosys managing director and chief executive officer Salil Parekh on Wednesday said there are a lot of players which are now building cloud ecosystems with the way Indian companies started to build with different companies.

How focus on local issues helped Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP rout BJP in Delhi polls

BJP and Amit Shah while asking for votes in the Delhi elections canvassed on national issues: Terrorism, danger from Pakistan, etc. In fact, it roped in Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of UP, who spoke of biryani, etc. in his speeches and tried to raise the communal temperature. While all this could have potentially worked in a national election, it fell flat in a local election, writes Kingshuk Nag.

Why US-China trade deal is the calm before the storm