A look back at some of our biggest and best stories from this week. In case you missed them, here's a recap:

SBI cuts interest rates on home loans, fixed deposits

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender by assets, on Friday announced a reduction in its benchmark lending rates across all tenors. The bank said its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) will be reduced by 5 basis points (0.5 percentage point), and the new rates will take effect on February 10.

RBI February monetary policy: Central bank leaves repo rate unchanged at 5.15%

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged in the February policy, the last of the current financial year and the first of the new decade, on the back of rising retail inflation. This is the second time in a row that the central bank has left the repo rate unchanged. With no change again, the repo rate stands at 5.15 percent.

RBI holds key rates, but car, home and small business loans could get cheaper

The RBI and the monetary policy committee (MPC) did not cut rates. They could not because, by law, they have to ensure inflation is at 4 percent—plus or minus 2 percent. With December CPI inflation at 7.3 percent and likely to be at 6.5 percent on an average this quarter, the MPC members could not vote for a cut in the repo rate. But the RBI smartly circumvented the monetary policy framework.

RBI extends one-time restructuring scheme for MSME advances

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its sixth bi-monthly monetary policy meet on Thursday, decided to extend the benefit of one-time restructuring without an asset classification downgrade to standard accounts of GST registered Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) that were in default as on January 1, 2020.

Budget 2020: New income tax regime may put taxpayers in a dilemma

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned in her budget speech that it is almost impossible for a taxpayer to comply with the Income tax law without taking help from professionals and in order to simplify the law, she proposes a new personal income tax regime which is optional in addition to the existing one. On the contrary, a taxpayer will need more professional help for selecting the suitable option given two choices. Her new optional Income Tax regime which basically forgoes exemptions for lower tax rates has put the taxpayers in dilemma whether to opt for the new one or stay in the older one.

Budget 2020: Govt to launch LIC IPO as part of stake sale plan

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to sell a part of Government stake in insurance behemoth, Life Insurance Corporation of India. The proposed stake sale will happen through an Initial Public Offer (IPO). LIC, fully owned by the Indian government, is typically a big investor in share sales, including IPOs of state-run companies.

TOTAL to invest $510 million for 50% stake in Adani Green’s solar power projects JV

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) and Total Gas & Power Business Services SAS (TOTAL) have entered into a binding arrangement for an investment of about $510 million for the acquisition of 50 percent stake and other instruments in a joint venture company (JVCo). The JVCo will house 2,148 MWac operating solar projects, which currently 100 percent owned by AGEL. The balance 50 percent stake in the JVCo will continue to be with AGEL.

Govt working on proposal to allow 100% FDI in Air India

The government is working on a proposal to allow 100 percent foreign direct investment in Air India as it moves ahead with disinvestment of the national carrier, according to sources. Currently, FDI in Air India is capped at 49 percent through the government approval route while 100 percent FDI is permitted in scheduled domestic carriers, subject to certain conditions, including that it would not be applicable for overseas airlines.

Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices get final government approval for merger

Telecom operator Tata Teleservices on Thursday said the Department of Telecom (DoT) has approved the merger of its consumer mobile business with Bharti Airtel. Tata Teleservices listed arm said in a regulatory filing said the DoT through its letter dated February 6, 2020, has conveyed the approval of the competent authority in DoT for taking on record demerger of consumer mobile business undertaking of the company into Bharti Airtel Limited (BAL).

BSNL and MTNL not to participate in the upcoming 5G auctions

The telecom department on Thursday told Rajya Sabha that state-run BSNL and MTNL will not participate in the upcoming 5G auctions as it may lead to a conflict of interest. The government also said that 16 applications have been received so far on 5G trials, reports Ashmit Kumar.

Electric, green and auto telematics car technologies rule Auto Expo 2020