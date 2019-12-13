A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

A look back at some of our biggest and best stories from this week. In case you missed them, here's a recap:

Citizenship Amendment Bill becomes law after late-night President nod

In a late Thursday night order, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, letting it become an Act allowing Indian citizenship to six non-Muslim minority migrants facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Nirmala Sitharaman says income tax rate cut under consideration

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the government is working on more steps, including rationalisation of personal income tax rates, to revive the sagging economy.

YES Bank's Ravneet Gill on fundraising plans, what happened in the board meeting and credentials of Erwin Singh Braich

YES Bank will certainly raise funds through investments, said Ravneet Gill, managing director and CEO of the bank on Wednesday, adding that "the market, unfortunately, picked up that there may be some uncertainty around this".

Rising retail inflation, falling growth stoke worries of stagflation

Retail price inflation in November jumped to a 40-month high, at a time when growth in Asia's third-largest economy has slowed to a six-year low, prompting some economists to warn that the country could be entering into a stagflationary phase.

Interview: Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson on Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop project, Air India privatisation, and more

The proposed Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop project will put India at the cutting edge of high-tech transportation, said Richard Branson, the billionaire founder of Virgin Atlantic group. Branson, who was in Mumbai to announce the launch of a Mumbai-London direct flight by Virgin Atlantic, said he would meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to talk about the venture.

Auto slowdown: Sales decline 12% in November after brief festive season respite

After a brief festive season respite in October, domestic automobile sales dropped 12 percent in November year-on-year, according to the latest data released by the Society of Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Tuesday.

Private equity players eye stake in Bharti Airtel; SingTel may invest up to $1 billion