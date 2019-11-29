A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

A look back at some of our biggest and best stories from this week. In case you missed them, here's a recap:

Uddhav Thackeray sworn in as 18th chief minister of Maharashtra

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday took oath as the 18th chief minister of Maharashtra. Thackeray, 59, will be the third Sena leader after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane to occupy the top post. The last Sena man to occupy the chief minister's chair was Narayan Rane in 1999, after Manohar Joshi, who in 1995 became the first CM from the party.

RIL becomes first Indian company to hit Rs 10 lakh crore market cap

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries, on Thursday, became the first Indian company to hit Rs 10 lakh crore market cap, making it the most valued Indian company in terms of market capitalisation. RIL shares rose as much as 0.9 percent intraday today to touch a new 52-week high of Rs 1,584 per share on the BSE, pushing the company's market cap to over Rs 10 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank forms search panel to name Aditya Puri's successor

The board of HDFC Bank, India’s largest private lender, has formed a search committee to identify a successor to managing director Aditya Puri, one of the most keenly-watched decisions in India's financial sector. Puri's tenure ends on October 26, 2020.

Two former directors of ZEEL flagged issues

Two former directors of Zee Entertainment - Subodh Kumar and Neharika Vohra - who resigned from its board, had raised concerns over several issues, including Rs 2,200 crore film advance given in 2018-19, according to a regulatory filing by the firm.

SBI Cards may be the largest IPO of FY20: All you need to know

India’s largest public-sector lender, State Bank of India, has filed draft papers with market regulator Security and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an initial public offering of its credit card venture SBI Cards and Payments Services. The IPO is aiming to raise around Rs 9,600 crore.

Sebi bans Karvy Stock Broking for unauthorised use of clients' money

After a major scandal hit the stock markets with the brazen modus operandi of misusing clients' funds, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has banned Karvy Stock Broking (KSBL) from taking new client and executing trades. Sebi said the unauthorised use of clients' funds creates a serious doubt over the conduct and integrity of KSBL.