A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

FY21: Yet another earnings growth mirage?

Over the past few years, the focus has been on market returns, however, the Nifty EPS growth has been elusive. In the past couple of years, analysts have expected the Nifty EPS to grow by 18 percent to 20 percent odd at the start of the year but gradually the expectations get tempered down. By the end of the year, Nifty EPS growth has been far from inspiring.

Captain Gopinath: What ails the economy and what the government can do about it

What makes an economy tick? According to GR Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan, it is hope. Gopinath says an economy functions on the hope that the future holds promise. “If aspirations are extinguished and you do not seed your crops because of impending doom, the economy will go into a tailspin. Pessimism has a snowballing ripple effect inflicting collateral damage,” says Gopinath in his latest piece.

Adani Group emerges the frontrunner for DHFL

A day after the RBI superseded the board of debt-ridden DHFL, sources told CNBC-TV18 that the Adani Group could be a strong contender to take over the non-banking finance company.

While Apollo i.e. AION and Piramal were always interested in the retail loan book of DHFL, bankers have told CNBC-TV18 that Adani is the only buyer interested in the entire piece.

The Infosys whistleblower saga: What we must learn from it

The recent spate of whistleblower complaints has raised concerns regarding the effectiveness of the whistleblower mechanism adopted by listed entities while handling such complaints as well as the genuineness of such complaints. This has not only raised concerns regarding the effectiveness of the processes followed by listed entities while dealing with whistleblower complaints, but also the need for identifying at what stage such complaints should be disclosed.

Patanjali says it has clocked record revenues in H1FY20. Here is what could have worked

Patanjali said that the bottlenecks, including distribution glitches, have been resolved, so much so that the company is now eyeing revenues of Rs 10,000 crore in FY20, people familiar with the matter said. They did not want to be identified.

Patanjali has made significant progress towards this goal in the first half of FY20, these persons said. Provisional figures suggest that the company has clocked sales of about Rs 3,562 crore, a record for the company, they said.

Why industry-academia ties are imperative to make our graduates job-ready

While the curriculum taught today seems more cohesive with industry needs, we are still a long way from home. It is heartening to see today’s government recognising the need for a closer collaboration between the industry and academia to make our graduates industry-ready.

Does pollution affect demand for real estate in Delhi-NCR? Not really

The National Capital Region's air quality has been hovering around ‘severe pollution’ levels. Delhi has become the de facto 'poster boy' of urban pollution in the country, and Skymet identified it as the world's most polluted city this month.

This leading weather analysis and forecast agency also confirmed that six of the world's 10 most-polluted cities are in India. It would be logical to assume that severe air pollution impacts a region's overall property market. However, this is not really the case -- in fact, the impact of pollution on property demand in India is almost negligible.

Why a mutual fund’s one-year returns can mislead investors

Many mutual fund investors look at a fund’s one-year returns as the primary performance indicator, without taking into account other parameters like longer-term returns, the fund house’s pedigree, consistency, risk-adjusted returns and the investment allocation.

Jet Airways: These are the airlines that benefitted the most from its demise

What a turbulent year this has been for Indian aviation. The death of Jet Airways in April, another set of quarterly losses in the second quarter by the only two listed airlines and stagnated growth in passenger number — 2019 has been Annus Horribilis for India’s airline industry.

NYT Global CEO Mark Thompson says journalists often feel threatened by Donald Trump's personal bullying

From a production trainee at BBC to the global CEO and president of The New York Times, Mark Thompson has worn many hats in his career spanning almost three decades. Having just completed seven years as CEO of the media giant this month, Thompson spoke to CNBC-TV18 in a candid free-wheeling interview on his maiden visit to India.

The death of Fathima Lathief: Why IIT Madras and its faculty cannot be absolved from guilt