A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

A look back at some of our biggest and best stories from this week. In case you missed them, here's a recap:

Yes Bank's capital raising plans: Will RBI give its approval?

Private sector lenders Yes Bank on Thursday said that it has received a binding offer from a global investor for an investment of $1.2 billion in the bank through fresh issuance of equity shares, subject to regulatory, board and shareholders approvals. A back of the envelope calculation shows that fresh issuance of equity shares to raise $1.2 billion would roughly translate to 33 percent holding in the bank at current market prices. This is where the bank may face hurdles.

It’s better to begin and build: Why nations should look at RCEP as a beta release

Spearheaded by China, the RCEP, first proposed in 2011, is often seen as the Chinese response to the now-defunct, Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) put forth by the US, that promised to create a massive free trade zone. The United States, under President Trump, withdrew from the TPP and has begun an onslaught against free trade, in general, and trade with China in particular. The Chinese push to operationalise RCCEP should be seen in this context.

FSSAI looks to regulate livestock farming industry after tests reveal cancer-causing chemical in milk samples

There may be a silent killer in the milk you drink! The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is looking to regulate the livestock farming industry after a recent survey of milk samples revealed the presence of Aflatoxin M1, a liver cancer-causing toxin. Up to 5.7 percent of the 6,432 milk samples tested had the presence of Aflatoxin M1, said persons intimately familiar with the tests and the results.

What happens if your bank fails? Decoding India’s deposit insurance scheme and ways to address its flaws

The deposit insurance scheme as it exists currently suffers from several practical and conceptual problems. From a depositor’s point of view the biggest problem is not so much the absolute amount of coverage but the lag with which the insurance company, the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), pays up.

Why sale and leaseback is the centerpiece of IndiGo’s massive aircraft orders

At inception, IndiGo hit the ground — well, skies if you may — running with an order for 100 Airbus320 aircraft in 2005. It ordered another 180 planes in 2011. Then came an order for 250 more planes with options for another 100 in 2014. And now it has placed an order for another 300 A320s (including variants). Starting with its 100 aircraft order in 2005, IndiGo leveraged the order stream and minimised risk by not only looking at the asset but also the financing structure of the sale and leaseback. The SLB at this point is integral to the airline’s success and inextricably linked to its strategy.

Rich taxed much lower in India versus globally, says government official

Talking to CNBC-TV18, top government sources shared that “there is no case for lowering tax rates for the super-rich in the country, rather rich are taxed at a much lower rate in India when the tax rates are compared globally.”

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal speaks on the backlash from hotel owners, IPO plans and why he bought back stake

Oyo currently operates over 200,000 rooms in India and around 850,000 rooms globally. However, the group has now locked horns with hotel operators, who claim that the company is hurting their businesses, rather than helping them grow. The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), the hotel industry body, had moved competition watchdog CCI with a series of complaints ranging from skewed contracts, denial of markets and predatory pricing.

Reliance Jio lashes out at COAI, says stop blaming SC order on AGR to shop for telecom relief

Reliance Jio has shot off a strongly-worded letter to Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), blasting the telecom lobby for writing a letter to the government regarding an "alleged unprecedented" crisis in the sector and acting in the sole interests of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea. Jio has argued in its October 30 letter to COAI director general Rajan Mathew, a copy of which CNBCTV18.com has reviewed, that two operators (read Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea) failing will not have any bearing on the sector.

What IndiGo’s mammoth aircraft order (again!) really means

The order is significant in many ways. Few believed in the airline soon after inception when it placed its first order of 100 A320 aircraft at the Paris Air show in 2005. A lot has changed since then for aviation in India as well as for IndiGo.

Air India's new privatisation challenge — competition from global counterparts looking to sell stake

After a failed attempt before the May elections, the government seems determined to press ahead with the disinvestment of Air India. Trade unions, analysts, consultants and political watchers have all taken sides in the ‘should the government sell Air India’ or ‘should it retain Air India’ debate. But the real question is can the government sell the airline?

Funded but fumed: Here are some startups that failed even after raising millions