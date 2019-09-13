A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

A look back at some of our biggest and best stories from this week.

Apple unveils cheaper iPhone and $5 a month streaming TV

AppleÂ Inc caught up with hardware rivals on Tuesday by revealing a triple-camera iPhone, and it rolled out a streaming TV service priced at $5 a month, undercutting Disney and Netflix. The announcements came at the company's biggest marketing event, where it unveils its top products for the year ahead, and showcased an aggressiveÂ AppleÂ ready to battle on price.

Vikram found: ISRO takes photo of moon lander on lunar surface after crash landing

TheÂ Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has found its moon lander Vikram on the lunar surface, said an official. This was hours after communication link with the lander was lost minutes before its soft landing on the lunar surface. "The lander seems to have hit the lunar surface and is in an upturned position," an official toldÂ IANSÂ preferring anonymity.

Manmohan Singh suggests 5-point guide to Narendra Modi to revive economy

Indiaâ€™s economic slowdown is both cyclical and structural in nature and acknowledging the crisis could be the first step the Narendra Modi-led government should take, said economist and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Bank unions declare two-day strike to protest mega merger of PSU banks

Bank unions have jointly declared a strike in protest of the government's plan to merge several public sector banks. Nationalised banks across the country will observe strike from midnight of September 25 to midnight of September 27.

Odd-Even scheme back in Delhi from November 4-15 to curb pollution

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the odd-even road rationing scheme will be implemented in Delhi from November 4 to 15. Under the scheme, odd and even-numbered vehicles ply on alternate days. Kejriwal said the move was aimed at combating high levels of air pollution in winters when crop burning takes place in neighbouring states.

Ram Jethmalani: A doyen of criminal law and politician with colour

Ram Jethmalani and criminal law are so often synonymous and the lines between the two are often so blurred that its tough for a legal intern not to mistake one for the other. Jethmalani was famously known as the doyen of criminal law in the country. His tryst with the subject started at the young age of 18 and he practiced it for nearly 60 years. The former Union law minister died early on Sunday morning after continuous deterioration in his health in the last two weeks.

Retail inflation rate rises in August; factory output improves

India's retail inflation rate increased to a 10-month high in August but stayed below the central bank's 4 percent medium-term target, strengthening expectations that there will be another interest rate cut next month. Annual retail inflation in August was 3.21 percent, up from 3.15 percent in July but below analysts' forecasts.

Auto sales slump for ninth successive month as slowdown continues

The automobile industryâ€™s production during April to August 2019 declined to just over 12 million, a 12.25 percent slump from the same period last year, data published by the Siam showed. The sale of passenger vehicles declined 23.54 percent during April-August year-on-year. Within the passenger vehicle category, the sales of passenger cars slumped by 29.41 percent, utility vehicles by 6.27 percent and vans by 34.04 percent.

JioFiber plans announced: Hereâ€™s how it's impacting its competitors

Reliance Jio announced itsÂ Jio Fiber plans on Thursday evening. Its interesting that the company has opted forÂ a "no free offer" strategy, unlike the telecom launch when they had given six months free service.Â How has Dalal Street taken to the news and how will it impact competition?

Delhi-NCR ahead of Bengaluru, Mumbai with over 7,000 start-ups, 10 unicorns