A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

A look back at some of our biggest and best stories from this week. In case you missed them, here's a recap:

1. Why merging public sector banks is not reform

Merging of two weak banks into another weak bank is a tolerably decent idea, under normal economic and financial conditions. But to pass it off as a major reform on a day when the economy hit a six-year-low in growth rings hollow.

2. Mark Mobius says internal and external factors behind India's slowdown

Emerging markets fund manager and founder of Mobius Capital Partners LLP, Mark Mobius, said internal and external factors are behind Indiaâ€™s slowdown after country's economic growth slumped for the fifth straight quarter to an over six-year low of 5 percent in the three months ended June.

3. HDFC's Deepak Parekh: Commercial real estate is booming, see massive growth in affordable housing

At a time when thousands of residential homes find no takers, the future of commercial real estate seems bright, according to Deepak Parekh, the chairman of Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC).

4. Slowdown? What slowdown? How MG Motors has managed to buck the auto downturnÂ

July data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) shows passenger car sales fell 36 percent from a year ago.

But itâ€™s not all gloom and doom in the automobile sector. MG Motor has presented a rare bright spot in the downturn with a stellar debut in India.

5. IndiGo promoters spat: Sebi receives another complaint letter from Rakesh Gangwal, asks airline for commentsÂ

The fledgeling signs of truce at IndiGo have begun to disappear as co-founder Rakesh Gangwal's legal counsel has written another letter to the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) asking it to take action with respect to rights of Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises group and non-independence of chairman M. Damodaran among other issues.

6. Why India badly needs multi-airport systemsÂ

India will see the highest increase in its urbanisation with its existing urban population doubling by 2050. We already see this trend in all the major Indian cities.

This rapid expansion needs long-term planning and demands new airport capacity to be built within the coming decade. Sadly this has not been the case.

7. How safe is food in India? FSSAI says one thing, data says anotherÂ

Data shows that close to a quarter or 25 percent of the samples analysed were found to be adulterated or misbranded. State-wise break-up reveals that Mizoram, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand have the highest adulteration rates.

8. Why we donâ€™t have a Google or Facebook for talent recruitingÂ

Hiring is still an unsolved puzzle and has a multi-billion dollar market potential. I often wonder why there isnâ€™t a Google or Facebook of hiring? No, Linkedin is not there yet either.

9. Your face will be your ID at Delhi airport from September 6. Here's howÂ

Your face will become your boarding pass at Delhi airport from September 6. Passengers travelling on Vistara's domestic flights will be able to avail this facility under a pilot project on biometric facial recognition at the airport.

10. Kohli the captain keeps pace with Kohli the playerÂ