A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

India's financial sector has never faced this liquidity crunch before, says NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar

“This is an unprecedented situation for the government of India from the last 70 years. We have not faced this sort of a liquidity situation where the entire financial sector is up in a churn and nobody is trusting anybody else," Kumar said.

Chris Wood of Jefferies says government action on Kashmir is bad news for the market

The surprise move by the government to change the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir has added an additional negative for the markets as it is assuming the security situation will now remain significantly worse, Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, said in his weekly note.

The new tariff order was planned keeping it customer-centric and to provide users options to choose channels and pay only for what they want to watch.

But instead of prices going down, it was observed that the rates increased at end-user levels.

The CEA was speaking at an event in Delhi moderated by CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan. The comments come at a time when several business leaders from auto, real estate, FMCG & others have been asking for Government intervention to prop up flagging demand.

More than 2,000 restaurants across India have departed from food aggregator platforms blaming their practice of predatory pricing and deep discounting in a “#Logout" movement led by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI).