A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

“This is an unprecedented situation for the government of India from the last 70 years. We have not faced this sort of a liquidity situation where the entire financial sector is up in a churn and nobody is trusting anybody else," Kumar said.
The surprise move by the government to change the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir has added an additional negative for the markets as it is assuming the security situation will now remain significantly worse, Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, said in his weekly note.
The new tariff order was planned keeping it customer-centric and to provide users options to choose channels and pay only for what they want to watch.
The CEA was speaking at an event in Delhi moderated by CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan. The comments come at a time when several business leaders from auto, real estate, FMCG & others have been asking for Government intervention to prop up flagging demand.
More than 2,000 restaurants across India have departed from food aggregator platforms blaming their practice of predatory pricing and deep discounting in a “#Logout" movement led by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI).
By jabbing in a few words on social media frequently, Mahindra turns out to an effective brand ambassador, vital for a group that sells everything from tractors to financial advice. Goenka, a fifth-generation entrepreneur from one of India’s best-known business families, rarely uses keystrokes to highlight his businesses, perhaps because they are largely B2B.
Officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Congress party leader P Chidambaram from his home in New Delhi on Wednesday night in a suspected money laundering case. The Supreme Court on Friday said that Chidambaram's plea challenging the custodian remand ordered by a special CBI court will be listed for a hearing on Monday. The top court will also hear Chidambaram's plea against the Delhi High Court's order dismissing his anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media corruption case.
Most of the automobile slowdown is the industry's own making, says Rajiv Bajaj
Bajaj said that the Indian auto products are mediocre compared to world-class products and that the sector needs to ask itself if it's done enough to become globally competitive.
Shifting of terminals at Delhi and Mumbai gives SpiceJet edge over IndiGo. Here is why
Low-cost carrier (LCC) Spicejet, which has been one of the key beneficiaries of the slots vacated by Jet Airways, is consolidating its operations at Mumbai and New Delhi. The airline said it will move to Terminal 2 at Mumbai effective October 1, while it will vacate Terminal 2 at New Delhi and move to Terminal 3 from September 5.
Parle seeks government intervention, says may lay off nearly 10,000 employees due to slowdown
Parle Products Pvt Ltd may lay off nearly 10,000 employees as 18 percent goods and services tax (GST) on its cheap biscuit brands coupled with economic slowdown has hit sales, Mayank Shah, category head told CNBC-TV18.
Absence of collective statement after UNSC meeting is a victory for India, says Syed Akbaruddin
Akbaruddin told CNBC-TV18 that nobody bought the rhetoric on Article 370 and India's position found broad resonance with UNSC members, "India’s brief is simple – Issues which relate to adjustment of federal arrangements within India are not threats to international peace and security."
Facebook, WhatsApp and the encryption dilemma – What India can learn from the rest of the world
India is currently staring down a slightly different version of that debate. Facebook-owned WhatsApp has been the subject of a legal battle in the Madras High Court over whether it should share messages with law enforcement agencies to fight cyber-crime and fake news.
Taxsutra-CNBCTV18 exclusive: Taskforce on direct tax code recommends big relief for the middle class
The government-appointed task force on direct taxes submitted its recommendations to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday. The recommendations have not been made public as of now but according to an exclusive newsbreak from taxsutra.com’s Arun Giri, there are a host of proposed changes.
RBI’s rate transmission push: bankers consider linking lending rates to external benchmark
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday indicated that the regulator will soon formalise linking of lending rates to an external benchmark, a move aimed at aiding faster transmission of policy rates by banks.