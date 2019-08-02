A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

A look back at some of our biggest and best stories from this week. In case you missed them, here's a recap:

1. Tiger census shows count is rising; but let’s not get lulled into complacency

As many as 2967 Royal Bengal Tigers roam freely in the jungles of India, according to the latest figures revealed in the tiger census. The last time the tiger census had been done, the numbers stood 2226 in 2014. The numbers reflect a healthy increase of 33 percent.

2. PM Narendra Modi to feature on ‘Man Vs Wild' on August 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will appear in an episode of "Man Vs Wild", the popular television programme on Discovery Channel, on August 12. The programme, aimed at creating awareness about animal conservation and environmental change, will be aired at 9 p.m.

3. CCD founder VG Siddhartha's body found from Netravathi river

Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder VG Siddhartha was found dead on Wednesday morning, 24 hours after he went missing. Karnataka authorities found his body from the Netravathi river near the coastal town of Mangaluru where he was last seen.

4. 'I fought for a long time but today I give up': VG Siddhartha wrote to CCD board

In a letter reportedly written by VG Siddhartha to the board, the businessman has said that he failed to create the right profitable business model despite taking best efforts. "I fought for a long time but today I gave up as I could not take any more pressure from one of the private equity partners forcing me to buy back shares," said Siddhartha.

5. Parliament passes historic Triple Talaq Bill

Parliament on Tuesday approved the bill that makes instant triple talaq a criminal offence after the contentious legislation was passed by Rajya Sabha following non-aligned BJD extending support and NDA constituents JD-U and AIADMK walking out.

6. US Fed cuts interest rates, signals it may not need to do more

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Wednesday, but the head of the US central bank said the move might not be the start of a lengthy campaign to shore up the economy against risks including global weakness.

7. Essel Group sells 11% stake in ZEEL in a deal worth Rs 4,224 crore

Essel Group has sold an 11 percent stake in ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) to Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund in a deal worth Rs 4,224 crore on Wednesday.

8. GST Council cuts tax on electric vehicles, chargers from 12% to 5%

The 36th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Saturday unanimously decided to give an extra push to electric vehicles(EVs). The council approved the proposal to cut GST rates on electric vehicles from current 12 percent to 5 percent and has also brought down rates on chargers for electric vehicles from current 18 percent to 5 percent.

9. Auto sales data: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai post fall in sales, exports rise

India's top auto firms have reported a decline in their total vehicle sales in July as the automobile sector continues to face a slowdown in demand following a higher registration fee and road tax. Maruti Suzuki reported a 33.5 percent drop in total vehicle sales—worst absolute numbers since June 2017.

10. US hits China with 10% import tariff on $300 billion worth of goods

US President Donald Trump said he plans to impose a 10 percent tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports from September 1 and could raise tariffs further if China's President Xi Jinping fails to move more quickly to strike a trade deal.