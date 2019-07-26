A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

A look back at some of our biggest and best stories from this week. In case you missed them, here's a recap:

1. PM Modi must clarify Donald Trump's Kashmir claim, says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should issue an explanation on US President Donald Trump's claim on Kashmir mediation, says Lok Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

2. Exclusive: IndiGo promoters call truce, contentious issues being resolved by board

The warring promoters of IndiGo are headed for a truce and the finer details of an agreement resolving all contentious issues are being drawn up by the board, people familiar with the matter said.

3. RSS, SJM, top economists pushed centre to review issuing foreign currency bonds

The government has decided to review its decision of raising money by selling foreign currency bonds after a meeting with Hindu nationalist group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) and top economists earlier this week, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Friday.

4. 'Short term' secretary leaves the power sector worried

Uncertainty looms large on who will be the secretary of the power ministry after outgoing finance secretary and incoming Power Secretary SC Garg confirmed that he has sought voluntary retirement.

5. Why is Hyundai Kona so expensive? The company blames economy of scale

Amidst all the hype surrounding the launch of India’s first-ever long-range electric SUV, the Hyundai Kona came with a bit of a shocker — a price-tag of Rs 25.3 lakh. At first glance, it was quite evident why the electric SUV was so pricey: an imported lithium-ion battery.

6. Zoomcar allows users to try electric vehicles at short-term rentals, says CEO Greg Moran

Greg Moran, the co-founder and CEO of Zoomcar, lauded the government’s vision for converting all vehicles in India to EVs by 2030, but believes more needs to be done to create EV awareness and shift the long-standing consumption patterns of the users.

7. Doorstep fuel delivery might soon to be a reality

Soon you'll be able to order diesel at your doorstep, as CNBCTV8 learns oil marketing companies (OMCs) have been asked by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to issue guidelines by August, and target as many as 500 doorstep deliveries in various cities by the end of FY20.

8. Netflix’s Rs 199 plan is a nod to its sky-high confidence in the Indian smartphone user

On Wednesday, online streaming content provider Netflix launched its cheapest plan in India. At Rs 199 per month, Netflix users that subscribe to the portal’s ‘Mobile’ plan can view content, in standard definition and ad-free, on a smartphone or tablet. What this means is that the vast majority of Netflix’s Indian audiences will save at least Rs 300 every month on subscription charges.

9. MUST WATCH | Meet the three Indian-origin ministers in Boris Johnson's cabinet

Indians will rejoice at the ethnicity of some of the ministers Boris Johnson has appointed in his cabinet. Priti Patel, Alok Sharma and Rishi Sunak -- all Indian origin -- are part of the new team Johnson has put in place after becoming the prime minister of United Kingdom.

10. VISUAL STORY | Priyanka Chopra, Virat Kohli in 2019 Instagram Rich List: Here are the top 10 celebrities who made it to the list