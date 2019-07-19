A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

IndiGo is no longer the airline it was. It is a massive airline now, India’s largest, with a large number of planes, departures and destinations. It has cornered nearly 59 percent of India’s airline industry’s market share.

Growth in India's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector is slowing as households continue to squeeze spending, market research firm Nielsen said, offering a gloomy barometer of the economy.

The drop in GDP is driven by the weakening of household spending which forms nearly two-thirds of the GDP for the country. There is a looming concern on increasing inflationary pressure,” Nielsen said, quoting its retail panel data.

Days after former Reserve Bank of India chief Raghuram Rajan had raised concerns about the government's foreign borrowing plan, his student and India's chief economic advisor, KV Subramanian, defended the plan, saying that it is an opportunity that comes once in a while.

Rajan had said that the sovereign bond issue proposal has no real benefits and is loaded with risks.

The International Court of Justice on Wednesday ruled in India's favour asking Pakistan to reconsider the death sentence of Indian prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has rectified the fault in its GSLV-Mark III launch vehicle and the Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to liftoff on July 22 at 2.43 PM Indian Standard Time, ISRO tweeted on Thursday.

Pandey died last Wednesday in Kolkata after he was trapped between a plane's landing doors. He was working on a Q400 turboprop plane when the hydraulic landing gear doors closed, SpiceJet said in a statement.