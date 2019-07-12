A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

A look back at some of our biggest and best stories from this week. In case you missed them, here's a recap:

1. Automobile industry not a 'chai ka stall', EV transition must be done in phases, says Rajiv Bajaj of Bajaj Auto

In his strongest comments yet against the government's plan to push India's automobile industry to adopt electronic vehicles (EVs), Rajiv Bajaj, MD of Bajaj Auto, said the transition to EVs has to be in a phased manner and that a complete ban on internal combustion engines is not a solution.

2. IndiGo Promoter Feud: InterGlobe’s related party transactions falling as a percentage but still a tidy sum

On first glance, the central axis of the full-blown battle between the co-founders of IndiGo, India’s largest airline, seems to be related party transactions (RPTs). Rakesh Gangwal, who sought the intervention of Sebi, said as much.

3. IndiGo Promoter Dispute: If they part ways, this is the amount Rahul Bhatia has to shell out to buy out Rakesh Gangwal

As the feud between the two promoters of IndiGo takes shape of a battle, one can't help but wonder what if they part ways? How much would Rahul Bhatia and his affiliates have to shell out to buy out the 36.68 percent stake of Rakesh Gangwal and his associates?

4. Mindtree to continue as separate entity, new CEO to be announced soon, says L&T

Following its takeover of Mindtree, L&T has said that the IT services company will operate as a separate entity, distinct from its existing technology businesses.

5. This is the reason why HDFC Bank's Aditya Puri refused loans to Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi

Aditya Puri, the top boss at India's most valuable bank, is not known to have built HDFC Bank as the shareholders' darling by giving loans to risky borrowers.

At an event held in Mumbai, the longest-serving CEO was asked why he refused loans to his "friends" Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, both now fugitive offenders that owe large sums of money to banks.

This is what he said.

6. Should you buy an electric vehicle? We have crunched all the budget's tax benefits for you

As automakers continue to reel under sales distress, the union budget announced last week was packed with huge incentives for prospective buyers of electric vehicles.

The biggest such announcement being the income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on interest paid on loans taken for the purchase of electric vehicles.

7. Will Indian airlines rise up to the Third Quarter challenge?

World over, airlines adjust capacity to demand. A very popular way of planning for airlines, especially in Europe and North America. Unfortunately, the same is yet to take roots in India.

8. Hyundai Kona Electric drive review: These are our first impressions

Automakers are now rummaging through their global portfolios to find electric options for India or busy developing indigenous solutions. Hyundai India has taken the first route.

The company on Tuesday launched the electric version of its international Kona crossover for Rs 25.30 lakh.

9. Storyboard: Spotify’s first TV campaign features Anil Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar

Spotify is now live with its first TV led marketing campaign featuring Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar. Shibani Gharat is in conversation with Amarjit Batra, MD of India, Spotify and finds out what makes the Indian consumer unique.

10. ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-2: Lesser known facts about India's moon mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the second moon mission, Chandrayaan-2 on July 15— a day before the first lunar landing, when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin first walked on the moon, 50 years ago.