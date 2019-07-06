A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

A look back at some of our biggest and best stories from this week. In case you missed them, here's a recap:

1. Nirmala Sitharaman Interview: Finance minister says Budget 2019 to kick-start virtuous cycle of investment

The Union Budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020 will kick-start the virtuous cycle of investments, said Finance minister Niramala Sitharaman in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18.

2. With Air India divestment on the cards, government may further liberalise FDI in aviation

In the background of Air India divestment on the cards, the government on Friday said it will look at further liberalising the foreign direct investment (FDI) norms in aviation.

3. Union Budget 2019: How the budget proposals will affect your personal finance

Presenting her first budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman increased the tax on the super-rich and announced incentives for those wanting to buy an affordable house or an electric vehicle. The overall tax on petrol and diesel and gold is increased.

4. Union Budget 2019: 'Study in India', says Nirmala Sitharaman; allocates Rs 400 crore for education

The Modi government wants India to turn into a hub of higher education for students from abroad. In her maiden Budget speech, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the ‘Study in India’ initiative, to boost the country’s status as an academic destination.

5. What Budget 2019 did not have for startups

While the angel tax issue was largely resolved in Budget 2019, other important issues largely remained unaddressed by the Finance Minister, according to industry experts.

6. Economic Survey 2019: India needs savings from abroad to trigger investment, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian

In an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18, Subramanian said corporates should tap more into external commercial borrowings as this is a tangible step to push private investment and lower fiscal deficit and will bring down India’s interest cost in market borrowings.

7. Union Budget 2019: How finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman walked the fiscal tightrope

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has walked a tight-rope well in her first budget. She has created room for bank recapitalisation and offered a window to NBFCs besides increasing the total budgeted capital expenditure versus the interim budget and still managed to achieve fiscal discipline.

8. Rahul’s resignation: What next for Gandhi family scion and his party

Rahul Gandhi broke free of the Indian National Congress neck lock and put out an open letter resigning as Congress president. His Twitter bio changed to reflect his new status - member of the Indian National Congress. He wrote in his letter: “As President of the Congress Party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 elections. Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party."

And, accountability is the question that the Grand Old Party needs to debate.

9. Matrimony.com to dial down on wedding services, grow match-making business

Several months after making a big-bang foray into the wedding services space, online matchmaker Matrimony.com has told CNBC-TV18 that it is still working on “getting the business model” right before it begins scaling up its wedding services.

10. Shares of this stockbroking firm has jumped 1,000% in last 3 years, do you own it?

This stock, in the last three years, has jumped nearly 1,020 percent. An investment of Rs 1 lakh in the stock three years back would have grown to about Rs 11.20 lakh today.