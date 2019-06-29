A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

A look back at some of our biggest and best stories from this week. In case you missed them, here's a recap:

1. Godrej may see restructuring after dispute in family, says corporate lawyer Ranina

Serious differences among family members have emerged at one of India's oldest business houses, Godrej Group, over future business strategy and the development of a prized Mumbai land parcel.

According to corporate lawyer HP Ranina, Godrej is too big a group to consider itself to be really private. Ranina has pointed out that the group owns a lot of property and is already a large player in various consumer segments and real estate, and therefore, to some extent the public has to be taken into confidence.

2. We are on a mission to boost economic growth, mobility across India, says IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta

IndiGo is growing at a furious pace and its growth is good for the Indian economy, Ronojoy Dutta, the CEO of IndiGo, has said. The airline is among the major beneficiaries of the grounding of Jet Airways, which last operated a flight in April before folding up under crushing debt.

3. L&T to be Mindtree promoter, acquires controlling stake

In one of the major hostile takeovers in corporate India in a long time, L&T has successfully acquired a controlling stake of 51 percent in IT services company Mindtree, sources said. The engineering major will now be the promoter of Mindtree, ousting the dissenting erstwhile promoter founders. Arohi, an Asset management company, is said to have tendered its shares in the open offer.

4. Wadia Group-controlled GoAir revives IPO plans; looks to raise Rs 1,728-2,074 crore

Diversified conglomerate Wadia Group's budget carrier GoAir has now revived plans for an initial public offering as it looks to raise capital, six independent sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

5. How has 2019 been so far for Indian investors?

The halfway mark of the year is a good time to reflect where the stock market stands. An optimist would say: we are up near 9 percent in 2019 and both the pillars of the Nifty Bank and the Nifty IT are up between 12 percent and 13 percent. But, that is where the good news ends.

6. MG Hector SUV launched in India with a starting price of Rs 12.18 lakh

MG Hector, the highly anticipated SUV from Chinese carmaker SAIC Motor Corp which was unveiled last month, has been launched in India at an introductory price tag of Rs 12.18 lakh.

7. Flipkart to introduce electric vans for deliveries by the end of 2019

As India picks pace towards a future of electric mobility, Flipkart has announced its own electric mobility vision for deliveries. The e-commerce giant aims to introduce electric vehicles in its last-mile delivery network in a phased manner.

8. Sebi approves DVR shares for tech startups, amends royalty payment norms

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday amended royalty payment norms and approved the introduction of superior voting rights share for technology companies.

9. PODCAST | Protect your home and car in monsoon

This week on Money Money Money, we get you ready for the monsoon! Know the right insurance coverage to take care of your car and home. In this show, we talk to Raghavendra Rao, head of retail at Future Generali India and financial planning expert, Harshvardhan Roongta.

10. VISUAL STORY | These three Indian cities are among the world's most congested