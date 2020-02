The Enforcement Directorate (ED)-appointed international auction house, Saffronart, has revealed its line-up for its Spring Live and Online Auctions on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate. Many of the luxury assets to go under the hammer are seized by the ED from fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi.

The Spring Live Auction will feature 40 lots, of which 15 are artworks. Leading the sale is a 1935 masterpiece by one of the most important Indian artists of the 20th century, Amrita Sher-Gil, titled Boys with Lemons, estimated at Rs 12-18 crore ($1.7 - 2.57 million). The painting, which will appear on the auction market for the first time, was probably painted while Sher-Gil was back at her family home in Simla and represents a time when she was trying to carve out her own identity by exploring subjects deeply rooted in the Indian sentiment.

Boys with Lemons.

Another highlight of the live sale is a significant oil on canvas work from 1972 titled Battle of Ganga and Jamuna: Mahabharata 12 by MF Husain, estimated at Rs 12-18 crore ($1.7 - 2.57 million). Husain contemporarises the epic Mahabharata, focusing on the psychological component and the metaphor of internal moral struggles that it represents through the battle between the two rivers.

A serene blue painting by VS Gaitonde from 1972, estimated at Rs 7-9 crore ($1 - 1.28 million); a vivid red depiction of Krishna by Manjit Bawa, estimated at Rs 3-5 crore, and a stunning portrait by Raja Ravi Varma, estimated at Rs 2 - 3 crore, are among the other significant artworks to go on sale.

Among the 25 luxury collectibles are several important timepieces, including a rare Jaeger-LeCoultre Men’s ‘Reverso Gyrotourbillon 2’ Limited Edition Wristwatch (estimate: Rs 55-70 lakh), which features the patented spherical tourbillon with a ground-breaking cylindrical hairspring, and has a reversing large platinum case. Another exquisite wristwatch in the sale is a Patek Phillipe ‘Nautilus’ Gold and Diamond Wristwatch, also estimated at Rs 55 - 70 lakh, which is made of 18K yellow gold and embellished with pave-set diamonds across the dial, bezel and bracelet.

Patek Phillipe ‘Nautilus’ Gold and Diamond Wristwatch.

The live sale will feature several branded handbags, including the iconic Birkin and Kelly lines by French luxury goods manufacturer Hermès. Over the years, various lines of Hermès bags have proved to be a global success, many of which enjoy a “must-have” status in fashion and pop culture. An Hermès Kelly Blue Atoll bag is estimated at Rs 4 - 6 lakh and an Hermès Birkin 35 Alezan Togo leather bag is estimated at Rs 3 - 5 lakh.

A Rolls-Royce Ghost, with an elegant design and comfortable, contemporary interior characteristic of the brand will also be auctioned on February 27. The car, which is estimated at Rs 75-95 lakh, is equipped with cutting-edge technology that makes the vehicle ideal for long-distance travel.

The Spring Online Auction, which will be held on saffronart.com, will comprise a selection of 72 luxury collectibles, with highlights including handbags by renowned brands such as Chanel, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, and Celine; a Cartier Asymmetric 'Crash' Wristwatch, which is expected ti fetch Rs 2 - 3 lakh and a Porsche Panamera S car, which is estimated at Rs 10 - 15 lakh.

Rolls-Royce Ghost.

This appointment by the Enforcement Directorate comes a year after a successful auction of seized paintings conducted by Saffronart on behalf of the Income Tax Department in March 2019 – which raised Rs 54.84 crore.