A much-needed voice for the Nilgiris

Updated : July 30, 2019 04:18 PM IST

Voice of a Sentient Highland by Godwin Vasanth Bosco is a comprehensive treatise on the plant ecology of the Nilgiris.
It also delineates the myriad ecological issues in the Nilgiris – ranging from the spread of invasive plants to the first effects of climate change and their impacts on indigenous peoples – and the resilience the ecosystem shows that could guide future action.
A must-read for anyone interested in the Nilgiris landscape, especially managers working in the landscape and students and researchers of shola-grassland ecology.
