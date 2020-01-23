A mini trade deal likely during US President Donald Trump's February visit

US President Donald Trump is likely to visit India between the 24th to 26th of February. The highlight of this visit could be a mini trade deal that India and the US have been negotiating for several months now.

The schedule and list of deliverables were discussed during the visit of senior US diplomats Alice Wells, Matthew Pottinger and Lisa Curtis to India last week. The exact duration of the visit is also being worked out.

Trump would receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan and this would be followed by bilateral and delegation-level talks between the two sides.

A source involved with the planning of the visit said that efforts are being made to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump spend the maximum amount of time together. Therefore, Indian officials want Prime Minister Modi and President Trump to be seen together in at least two or three cities.

One can expect a Howdy Modi style reception for President Trump during his India visit. The two sides are yet to iron out differences with regard to the venue for community reception.

While the Indian government wants to host President Trump in Ahmedabad, the US government wants the event to be held in Delhi itself.

Indian officials have tried to convey that it would be difficult to organise huge crowds in Delhi, while the same can be easily done in Ahmedabad. At this point, the US government’s protocol teams want to limit all events to Delhi and nearby areas due to a lack of time.

Prime Minister Modi had invited President Trump to visit India when the two first met in Washington DC in June 2017. Trump and Modi have had three bilateral meetings in 2019.