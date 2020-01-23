Economy
A mini trade deal likely during US President Donald Trump's February visit
Updated : January 23, 2020 08:14 PM IST
The schedule and list of deliverables were discussed during the visit of senior US diplomats Alice Wells, Matthew Pottinger and Lisa Curtis to India last week.
While the Indian government wants to host President Trump in Ahmedabad, the US government wants the event to be held in Delhi itself.
One can expect a Howdy Modi style reception for President Trump during his India visit.
