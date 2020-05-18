Economy A deeper recession for India? Goldman Sachs expects India GDP growth of -5% in FY21 Updated : May 18, 2020 12:06 PM IST The brokerage expects a GDP growth of -3.6 percent in 2020 as compared to its earlier forecast of -2.5 percent The -5 percent growth forecast for FY21 would be deeper compared to all 'recessions' India has ever experienced, Goldman Sachs noted. We expect a strong sequential mechanical rebound in Q3, it said. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365