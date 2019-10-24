A day after the release of Ease of Doing Business rankings, World Bank chief Malpass to be in India

World Bank President David Malpass will be in India from October 25 to October 28. This will be his first visit to the nation after he assumed charge of the multilateral institution.

In a statement, the World Bank said that “Malpass will focus on understanding emerging priorities of the Indian government in its new term”.

The visit comes a day after the global financial institution released its Ease of Doing Business rankings, where India improved its position by 14 places and stood at the 63rd position.

“I look forward to my meetings with Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman to discuss the government’s priorities, and how the World Bank group can best support India’s efforts towards boosting broad-based growth, reducing extreme poverty and raising living standards,” Malpass said in the statement.

The World Bank chief will also visit Gujarat, where he will address IAS officers, who are attending a 3-day event on strengthening the civil service.

In addition, Malpass will also deliver the keynote address at a NITI Ayog event on the role of the financial sector in India’s development.