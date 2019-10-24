Economy
A day after the release of Ease of Doing Business rankings, World Bank chief Malpass to be in India
Updated : October 24, 2019 05:47 PM IST
The visit comes a day after the global financial institution released its Ease of Doing Business rankings, where India improved its position by 14 places and stood at the 63rd position.
In a statement, the World Bank said that “Malpass will focus on understanding emerging priorities of the Indian government in its new term”.
In addition, Malpass will also deliver the keynote address at a NITI Ayog event on the role of the financial sector in India’s development.
