A $1 trillion coin and the US debt ceiling deadlline

US debt ceiling issue: While the clearest path to dealing with the debt deadline, is for the US Congress to raise the debt ceiling – this means politicians (both Democrats and Republicans) coming together and agreeing to a resolution - a hard ask anywhere! Without political agreement, what can the US government do?

You would have heard financial market experts talking about the fast-approaching US debt ceiling deadline and how the risk of a default by the US, is being completely underappreciated by the markets.

To be fair, markets have learnt to take this issue in its stride. After all, the US has always raised/extended/suspended/revised the debt ceiling and has always honoured its debts. As JPMorgan points out, since 1960, the US Congress has done this 78 times – under both Republican and Democratic Presidents. Markets are confident of a resolution this year as well.

Before I get to the title of this piece – ‘$1 trillion coin?’, let me quickly explain the US debt ceiling deadline as a concept.