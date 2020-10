The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to contract by 9.5 percent in FY21, with risks to the downside, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the decisions taken by the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Meanwhile, RBI kept the benchmark repurchase (repo) rate unchanged at 4 percent. Consequently, the reverse repo rate will also continue to earn 3.35 percent for banks for their deposits kept with RBI.

Das said MPC voted for keeping the interest rate unchanged and continued with its accommodative stance to support growth.