90% Indian tech CEOs predict double-digit growth in hiring in 2022: Survey

As the world economy recovers post the COVID-19 jolt, hiring trends are showing an upward curve. About 90 percent Indian tech CEOs are hoping for a double-digit growth in hiring and 60 percent are expecting employees to return to the office this year, according to the Nasscom Tech CEO Survey 2022.

The survey gathered responses from C-suite executives belonging to large, medium, and small-sized IT firms, global capability centres (GCCs), and start-ups.

In the light of the Great Resignation, talent acquisition and retention are top priorities and deemed critical for this year. Companies are embracing a people-first employee-centric approach by ensuring employee engagement and taking care of their health and safety. Talent shortage remains the key threat to hiring in 2022. Nearly two-thirds of the CEOs expect digital talent to constitute up to 50 percent of new hires, the survey said.

Nearly 70 percent Indian tech CEOs anticipate the industry growth to be healthy, like previous year levels. According to the survey, about 57 percent of CEOs are expecting to augment their R&D spending by more than 10 percent in 2022 as compared to 2021. The key verticals of growth in 2022 are expected to be manufacturing with demands of industry 4.0, BFSI with demands of personalisation and automation, healthcare with data analysis of clinical trials and cloud computing, and lastly E-Retail/Commerce with B2B firms using AI to deliver deeply personalised engagements.