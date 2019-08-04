9 killed, at least 16 hurt in mass shooting in the US

Police in Ohio says nine people have been killed in the second mass shooting in the US in less than 24 hours.

Dayton police announced that the suspect in the early Sunday morning shooting is also deceased. At least 16 others have been taken to local hospitals with injuries.

Police say the active shooter situation began at 1:22 am in the Oregon District, but that officers nearby were able to "put an end to it quickly." The Oregon District is a historic neighbourhood known for its entertainment offerings.

Further information, including the suspected shooter's identity, has not been released.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation.