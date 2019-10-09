#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

88 defaulters cost public sector banks Rs 1.07 lakh crore, reveals RTI query

Updated : October 09, 2019 12:34 PM IST

The reply from the RBI maintained that complete data and the year-wise break up of writing off loans to the tune of Rs 500 crore and more was not available.
The central bank had then conceded before the court that it does not have information about loan accounts, involving Rs 500 crore or more, which were restructured before June 2014.
88 defaulters cost public sector banks Rs 1.07 lakh crore, reveals RTI query
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

NPAs continue to bite: Banks have lost Rs 1.76 lakh crore in the last three years

NPAs continue to bite: Banks have lost Rs 1.76 lakh crore in the last three years

88 defaulters cost public sector banks Rs 1.07 lakh crore, reveals RTI query

88 defaulters cost public sector banks Rs 1.07 lakh crore, reveals RTI query

Over 1600% returns! This stock has turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 17 lakh in just 5 years

Over 1600% returns! This stock has turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 17 lakh in just 5 years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV