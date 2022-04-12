About nine out of every 10 households in India are feeling the pinch of rising prices of vegetables in the last 30 days, according to a survey. LocalCircles, which conducted the survey, said it received 11,800 responses from citizens residing in 311 districts across India and claimed that around 87 percent of Indian households are "affected" by the rising prices of vegetables since March. Of these, 37 percent of the respondents said they were experiencing an increased spending of over 25 percent on vegetables.

LocalCircles said findings of the survey indicate that prices of some vegetables skyrocketed in the last month. 36 percent of the respondents said they were paying 10-25 percent more, while another 14 percent said they were paying 0-10 percent more for the same quantity of vegetables now compared to last month. As many as 25 percent of the people said they had to shell out 25-50 percent more while another five percent people believed they had to burn an additional 50-100 percent for the same quantity of vegetables as compared to March.

Seven percent of those surveyed claimed they were paying more than double the amount for the same quantity. Only 2 percent of the repondents said they were actually paying less overall and four percent were of the opinion that the prices remained unchanged. Seven percent of the people said they were unable to differentiate between the prices then and now. The survey was conducted via the LocalCircles platform and only Indian citizens were registered after validating their documents, the surveyor said.

Around 64 percent respondents were men while 36 percent respondents were women. Forty eight percent of them were from tier 1 cities and 29 percent from tier 2 cities. The remaining 23 percent respondents belonged to tier 3 and tier 4 cities, and rural districts.