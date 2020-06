The Central Railway has rescheduled, diverted and regulated several trains to and from Mumbai as the megacity is bracing for the landfall of 'Cyclone Nisarga' on Wednesday. The PRD wing of the Mumbai-based zone gave details about the changes made for its services for the day in a press release.

02542 LTT-Gorakhpur special will leave at 8 pm today instead of 11.10 am.

06345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram special will leave at 6 pm today instead of 11.40 am.

01061 LTT-Darbhanga special will leave at 8.30 pm instead of 12.15 pm.

01071 LTT-Varanasi special will leave at 9 pm instead of 12.40 pm.

01019 CSMT-Bhubaneshwar special will leave at 8 pm instead of 3.05 pm.

03201 Patna-LTT special schedule to arrive at 11.30 am will be regulated en route and arrive behind schedule.

01094 Varanasi-CSMT special schedule to arrive at 2.15 pm will arrive behind schedule.