7th Pay Commission: These central government employees may get risk allowance up to Rs 25000

The Centre has issued a notification to ascertain the number of employees eligible for risk and hardship allowance under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, Business Today reported.

Under the 7th Pay Commission, government will pay up to Rs 25,000 of risk and hardship allowance to its employees per month depending on their length of service.

As per the report, an employee below level 8 will get risk allowance of Rs 4,100 while the same for employees above level 9 will be Rs 25,000.

Risk allowance under 7th Pay Commission has also been extended to CRPF jawans and officers in different ranks would be eligible for allowances in the range of Rs 17,300 to Rs 25,000, the report said.