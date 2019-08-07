Economy
7th Pay Commission: These central government employees may get risk allowance up to Rs 25000
Updated : August 07, 2019 09:02 AM IST
Under the 7th Pay Commission, government will pay up to Rs 25,000 of risk and hardship allowance to its employees per month depending on their length of service.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more