7th Pay Commission: These central government employees may get risk allowance up to Rs 25000

Updated : August 07, 2019 09:02 AM IST

Under the 7th Pay Commission, government will pay up to Rs 25,000 of risk and hardship allowance to its employees per month depending on their length of service. 
