7th Pay Commission: Pay raise cleared for these government employees

Central Government has raised salaries of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) by Rs 5000 per month under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, Zeebiz reported, adding, "house rent allowance and dearness allowance, too, have seen an jump.

The central government, under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, has decided to increase the salary of the employees working in the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). KVS Personnel Department has also issued the order to increase the grade pay scale of these employees, the report said.