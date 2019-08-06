7th Pay Commission: Government employees in this state set to get up to Rs 10,000 allowance

Government of Tamil Nadu has decided to double the advance under 7th Pay Commission to its employees ahead of the festive season, Zeebiz reported.

The news report said, employees of state government of Tamil Nadu will get festive advance of Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 5,000.

It further said, "As per the notification issued by the Tamil Nadu government, the decision would benefit all state government employees, teaching and non-teaching staffs and aided educational institutions."

Under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, a state government has the provision to give festive advances to its employees. All state as well as central government employees as eligible for the festival advance that can be adjusted with their monthly salary, the report said.