7th Pay Commission: Dearness Allowance of central government employees likely to be raised

Central government employees may be in for a happy Dusshera as Narendra Modi-led government is likely to increase dearness allowance (DA) under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, Zeebiz reported.

The report said, "If implemented, the decision would come as a huge relief for the central government employees demanding an improvement in the salary they are getting as per the 7th pay commission recommendations for a while now."

Government reviews its DA policy every six months and employees are hoping for an increase of five percent.

DA was raised in January this year and was supposed to be implemented in July.