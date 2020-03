CPI(M) leader KK Ragesh on Friday expressed concern over non-implementation of the seventh central pay commission recommendations in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across the country. Raising the matter during the Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, he urged the government to take immediate measures to address this issue.

He informed that teachers working in KVs are not treated on par with those working in other government educational institutions.

Barring KVs, all other institutions have implemented the seventh central pay commission in the country. The arrears of 25 percent to be paid to teachers has not been done yet, he said.

The sixth central pay commission's recommendation to provide three financial upgradation after consecutive ten years has not been implemented for teachers of KVs even though the same has been reiterated by the seventh pay commission, he added.

The CPI(M) leader further said that education institutions were supposed to increase their share under the new pension scheme from 10 percent to 14 percent. Barring KVs, other organisations have implemented it.

Teachers of KVs are not covered under the central government health scheme like those working in Navodaya schools. The retired teachers are facing delay in payment of pension last two years, he added.

Raising the issue related to appointment of guest lectures in colleges, Sapandas Gupta (Nom) expressed regret that UGC norms for appointment of guest faculties have been applied in a "very casual way".

He said guest lecturers do not need UGC guidelines which will have larger bearing on quality of education and urged the HRD Ministry to take necessary measures.

BJP leader Vijay Goel, in his special mention, demanded the government should bring a law to ban all forms of lottery including online in the country.