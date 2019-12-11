7th Pay Commission: Centre approves allowances for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh govt employees

Central government has approved 7th Pay Commission (CPC) allowances for the government employees of Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Since the newly created UTs have come into existence, all the 7th CPC pay and allowances will be available to all the government employees who work there. UTs of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir came into existence on October 31, 2019. The government employees of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir now come under these two newly created UTs.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, G Kishan Reddy, Union minister of state for home affairs, said that allowances include children education allowance, hostel allowance, transport allowance, LTC, fixed medical allowance that will be available to the nearly 4.5 lakh government employees. Providing these allowance to these employees will cost the state exchequer about Rs 4,800 crore.

“After the creation of the two UTs on 31st October, 2019, a total of Rs.14,559.25 crore as the balance share of 14th Finance Commission grants, share of taxes etc. that were being given to the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir has been apportioned amongst the two new UTs,” Reddy told the House.

Out of this, Rs 2,977.31 crore has already been released to Jammu and Kashmir and Rs1,275.99 crore to Ladakh till date, he said.