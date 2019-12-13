Economy
7th Economic Census to be completed by March 2020: CSC e-Governance Service
Updated : December 13, 2019 05:33 PM IST
The ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) has tied up with CSC e-Governance Service for the 7th Economic Census.
Delhi is the 26th state where the survey has been launched, while the process is already on in 20 states and 5 union territories (UTs).
Started in 1977, only six economic censuses have been done so far due to massive work involving in-depth survey and data compilation.
