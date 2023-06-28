7.5 lakh youths to get jobs via PM-CM internship programmes says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

During the event, Adityanath called for the opening of a Unity Mall in Avadh Shilpgram, Lucknow, within three months as part of the project's initial phase. He acknowledged that entrepreneurs in the MSME sector had faced frustration and disappointment due to a lack of government support, but under his administration, nearly 9.6 million MSME units have been operating, serving as a source of livelihood for millions of people

Emphasising the significance of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as a means of livelihood for millions of people in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the provision of jobs for 750,000 youths through the PM and CM Internship Programs in the state.

During the loan distribution program organised by banks at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on International MSME Day 2023, the Chief Minister urged the MSME department to establish MSME clusters along the Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, and Ganga Expressways by identifying suitable land. The state government's statement outlined these developments.

Adityanath instructed relevant authorities to expedite the establishment of Unity Malls in Lucknow, Varanasi, and Agra, while also catering to the needs of MSME entrepreneurs by providing the necessary facilities.

A total of Rs 20,000 crore was simultaneously disbursed to 341,000 MSME entrepreneurs to contribute to the overall development of the sector.

“Due to the lack of cooperation from the government, the entrepreneurs in this sector had become frustrated and disappointed. However, in the past six years, our government has been running nearly 96 lakh MSME units which serve as the source of livelihoods for crores of people,” he said as reported by ANI.

He proudly mentioned that Uttar Pradesh was the first state in the country to implement the " One District One Product " (ODOP) scheme to support the MSME sector. He also praised the state's ODOP scheme, highlighting that Uttar Pradesh has received Geographical Indication (GI) tags for 52 of its products, making it one of the leading states in this regard.

The Chief Minister presented certificates to 11 ODOP entrepreneurs whose products have received GI tags. These entrepreneurs represented various products such as the "Dholak" (two-headed hand drum) from Amroha, locks ("Tala") from Aligarh, home furnishings from Baghpat, Shajar stone from Banda, handloom from Barabanki, Nagina woodcraft from Bijnor, Kalpi handmade paper from Jalaun, Gaura stone (a radiant natural stone) from Mahoba, Tarakashi (a technique of inlaying brass, copper, or silver wires in wood) art from Mainpuri, horn handicraft from Sambhal, and Bakhira brassware from Sant Kabir Nagar.

